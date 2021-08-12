Man gets 11 years in prison for child pornography charges

Miles had been convicted during his time in the U.S. Air Force of two counts of indecent liberties with a child under age 16, according to the release. He was sentenced to four years in prison for those convictions, and had to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

The North Carolina Sex Offender Registry showed that the victim in that case was 6 years old. Miles was 22 years old at the time.

Records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website show that Miles was convicted in 2019 of failure to register as a sex offender, along with possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges, which were issued the same day HSI executed a search warrant at his home, earned him a five month stay in prison with nine months on parole.

Miles, who is in federal custody, will be transferred to the custody of the federal bureau of prisons once a facility is designated.

His arrest was part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative the DOJ launched in 2006 to combat the growth of online sexual exploitation of children by combining resources with federal, state and local agencies to better locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children on the internet and to rescue their victims. Visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov for more information.

Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger handed down the sentence and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Solheim prosecuted the case.