Man gets 11 years in prison for child pornography charges

ASHEVILLE — A Forest City man will spend 11 years in prison for receipt of child pornography, partially because of photos of a young girl taken at a CVS in Morganton.
Jason Michael Miles, 37, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography Feb. 24, and was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 11 years behind bars Thursday, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Charges against Miles came after New Zealand investigators identified him as the man behind the username “PURSEANON” on a foreign image website to post images of children. Court records showed Miles had posted 15 photo albums that had images of young girls taken secretly in public places, the DOJ release said.
One of the albums, titled “GIRL AT CVS,” had information in it that helped investigators determine the images were taken at a CVS in Morganton.
New Zealand investigators started undercover communications with Miles on Feb. 25, 2018, according to court records cited in the DOJ release. Miles expressed to an undercover investigator his interest in children, and sent the investigator files that had depictions of the sexual abuse of children.
When Miles’ identity was determined, the investigation was passed on to the Hendersonville Homeland Security Investigations office.
HSI agents executed a search warrant at his Rutherford County home on May 31, 2018, where they seized multiple electronic devices. An analysis of those devices revealed that Miles had an extensive library of child pornography, with more than 7,193 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers, the release said.
Miles had been convicted during his time in the U.S. Air Force of two counts of indecent liberties with a child under age 16, according to the release. He was sentenced to four years in prison for those convictions, and had to register as a sex offender for 30 years.
The North Carolina Sex Offender Registry showed that the victim in that case was 6 years old. Miles was 22 years old at the time.
Records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website show that Miles was convicted in 2019 of failure to register as a sex offender, along with possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges, which were issued the same day HSI executed a search warrant at his home, earned him a five month stay in prison with nine months on parole.
Miles, who is in federal custody, will be transferred to the custody of the federal bureau of prisons once a facility is designated.
His arrest was part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative the DOJ launched in 2006 to combat the growth of online sexual exploitation of children by combining resources with federal, state and local agencies to better locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children on the internet and to rescue their victims. Visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov for more information.
Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger handed down the sentence and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Solheim prosecuted the case.