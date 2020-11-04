Man gets 5-7 years behind bars for robberies

A man pleaded guilty to a pair of robberies last year.

Kamau Jarek Clark, 20, of Shelby, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison for his involvement in a pair of robberies in Catawba and Burke counties, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

Clark pleaded guilty Tuesday in Burke County Superior Court to two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel A. Kuehnert, Superior Court judge from Burke County, imposed the robbery sentence for Clark along with a pair of suspended sentences of 27 to 45 months each for the kidnapping charges that will be served consecutively if he violates terms of his probation, the release said.

One of the robberies took place June 12, 2019, in Newton, and the other occurred a day later in Morganton.

In both instances, Clark and the co-defendants held employees of two businesses at gunpoint and robbed them and the business of cash, the release said.

The co-defendants have pending cases in court.

Nicole Lineberger investigated the case in Catawba County for the Newton Police Department, and Donnie Dellinger handled the Burke County case for the Morganton Department of Public Safety. Assistant District Attorneys Sean Baetjer and Jonathan Greer handled prosecution for the state.