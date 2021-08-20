Man gets court appointed attorney for murder case

Setzer’s demeanor Friday was a touch different from his response when he was walked into and out of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

He answered every question reporters threw at him during those walks Thursday, even saying he wished he had been kept in jail Tuesday when he was released on an unsecured bond for other felony charges.

“I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that,” Setzer told News Herald reporters. “I’ll plea to it right now and take it today, if I did that to someone’s family.”

Setzer has an extensive criminal history that dates as far back as the 1980s. He still was on probation for convictions from 2013 when he earned status as a habitual felon for a second time, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

On Aug. 7, Setzer was arrested and released on a written promise to appear, court records showed.

He had been taken to jail Monday night and held until he was sober after multiple calls were made to the sheriff’s office about an intoxicated subject knocking on doors, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.