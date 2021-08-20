Man gets court appointed attorney for murder case

A man who had a lot to say Thursday after he was charged with murder stayed quiet during his first court appearance for the charge Friday morning.
Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 7556 Spain Hill Road in Icard, was in court Friday after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of Pamela Alice Moses.
Moses, 50, of 2950 Coldwater St. in Connelly Springs, was found dead at her home after deputies responded to calls of multiple gunshots fired in the area.
Witnesses identified Setzer as the suspect, and deputies who were already in the area saw his vehicle and a chase ensued. Setzer jumped and ran from the vehicle, but he was taken into custody within a couple of hours, according to information reporters gathered at the scene and from the sheriff’s office.
When he stood before District Court Judge Wes Barkley for his first appearance, Setzer kept his head down and his answers to questions brief and almost inaudible.
He received Michelle Lippert as his court appointed attorney.
Lippert, a former senior prosecutor for the Burke County district attorney’s office who left to enter private practice, made a motion to order the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County Jail to preserve all files and videos related to the case. Barkley granted the motion.
Setzer’s demeanor Friday was a touch different from his response when he was walked into and out of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
He answered every question reporters threw at him during those walks Thursday, even saying he wished he had been kept in jail Tuesday when he was released on an unsecured bond for other felony charges.
“I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that,” Setzer told News Herald reporters. “I’ll plea to it right now and take it today, if I did that to someone’s family.”
Setzer has an extensive criminal history that dates as far back as the 1980s. He still was on probation for convictions from 2013 when he earned status as a habitual felon for a second time, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
On Aug. 7, Setzer was arrested and released on a written promise to appear, court records showed.
He had been taken to jail Monday night and held until he was sober after multiple calls were made to the sheriff’s office about an intoxicated subject knocking on doors, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, he was developed as a suspect in the theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, along with the theft of several guns, all of which were stolen Aug. 14, the BCSO release said.
That day, a BCSO detective swore to a warrant for Setzer’s arrest for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, the warrant showed. An arrest report from that day showed Setzer was issued a $25,000 secured bond for those charges.
Wednesday, the same day as the shooting, the same detective swore to another warrant for felony larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, the warrant showed.
That warrant still was pending service at the time of the shooting, and Setzer was served with it when he was charged with murder, arrest reports and information from the sheriff’s office showed.
Setzer will be back in court Sept. 9 for his probable cause hearing. He’s still being held at the county jail under no bond for the murder charge and an additional $50,000 secured bond for the larceny of a firearm charge.
