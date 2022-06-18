Man gets DWI charge after cop finds him asleep at wheel

A local assistant principal was charged with driving while impaired after a public safety officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a pickup truck early Friday morning.

Lewis Ernest Coates, 63, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired and impeding traffic, according to an arrest report, a magistrate’s order and information from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The Mountain View Elementary School website indicates Coates is an assistant principal there.

The charges came after an MDPS officer got behind Coates at the intersection of East Fleming Drive and East Union Street just before 3 a.m. Friday, said MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown.

Brown said Coates’ Toyota Tundra was sitting at the red light with the entire vehicle past the stop bar on the road. The officer sat behind him for two green lights with the vehicle never moving before she left her patrol car to investigate, Brown said.

The officer found Coates asleep at the wheel with the vehicle in gear and his foot on the brake, Brown said. Once the vehicle was secured, the officer investigated further and suspected he was intoxicated, he said.

Brown said the officer had Coates perform standardized field sobriety tests, and a roadside breath test indicated the presence of alcohol in his system.

Coates told the officer he had two beers, Brown said, but a breathalyzer test indicated he was above the legal limit of .08.

A document filed with the magistrate’s order at the courthouse indicated Coates blew a .13.

Brown said Coates was polite and cooperative with officers, and he received a custody release from a magistrate.

Cheryl Shuffler, a spokesperson for Burke County Public Schools, said the school system is aware of a charge against an employee, but wouldn’t name the employee.

“When an employee faces charges, they are allowed, per policy, 24 hours to notify our personnel department,” Shuffler said Friday afternoon. “At this time, our personnel department is following policy and looking into the matter. Our schools and offices are closed on Fridays during the summer, and we have very limited staff in the buildings. No students are in class or are in schools for summer school today. We will continue to look into this matter and follow up if developments arise.”

The News Herald reached out to Coates at a number listed in the arrest report and on the magistrate’s order, but did not receive a response by press time Saturday.

Coates has a court date set for Oct. 10.