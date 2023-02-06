A man has been charged with felony secret peeping after a victim told police she caught him filming her under a bathroom door.

Enrique Cruz-Hernandez, 30, of Morganton, was charged with felony secret peeping into an occupied room on Friday, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant said the charge came after a woman saw a phone under the door when she went to the bathroom Friday night.

The suspect is known to the victim, but The News Herald will not identify their relationship to protect the victim’s identity. The incident did not occur in a public place.

The woman told officers she saw the phone and its cameras pointed at her under the bathroom door, Whisnant said.

When she confronted the suspect, she told officers he denied filming her, Whisnant said. But when officers looked through Cruz-Hernandez's phone, they found the videos in the phone’s recently deleted folder, Whisnant said.

Cruz-Hernandez has no other previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He was being held Monday morning at the Burke County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond, according to jail records.