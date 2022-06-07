Man gets misdemeanor charges after shooting

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man received misdemeanor charges after a shooting Friday night.

Clarence Eugene Teems, 59, of 6255 East Meadow Trail, Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun after an incident Friday night, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies were dispatched to his home on East Meadow Trail for a shots fired call with reports of a person injured around 7:49 p.m., the release said.

The suspect, Teems, had already left the scene, the release said. Burke County EMS assessed the victim and transported them to a local hospital. Their condition was not known by press time Tuesday.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division was called to process the scene and a be-on-the-lookout was issued for Teems, who was believed to be driving a burgundy 2006 Ford Taurus, the release said.

Teems was found Saturday at 5809 Hubert Lane, Connelly Springs, where he was taken into custody and transported to the magistrate’s office. He’s being held at the Burke County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond, the release said. His next court date is set for June 30.