Man in custody after shooting, 1 airlifted

  • Updated
IMG_2950.jpg

A street sign is illuminated by lights on Highway Patrol vehicles as investigators work at the scene of a shooting Sunday evening.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

A man was seriously injured after a shooting off Hopewell Road late Sunday. 

Officers were dispatched to a shooting on Ridge Court off Ridgecreek Drive around 7:11 p.m., said Sheriff Steve Whisenant. Ridgecreek Drive is off Hopewell Road, behind Hopewell Baptist Church. 

A man had been seriously wounded in a shooting and had to be airlifted to a trauma center, Whisenant said. 

The suspect in the shooting was in custody Sunday evening, Whisenant said. Sources and scanner traffic indicated the man turned himself into troopers at the scene.

More details are expected to be released Monday morning. 

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Glen Alpine Police Department, Salem Fire Rescue and Burke County EMS all responded to the scene along with the Burke County Sheriff's Office. 

