Man in custody, another at large after Ulta theft, chase

Barely a mile down the interstate, the car caught a flat and ended up going off the right side of the road under the Exit 104 bridge. It went up a hill, hit a guardrail and the driver and passenger ran off in different directions, Brown said.

Officers took Barrett into custody after a foot chase, but the driver was not located, Brown said.

Barrett denied any involvement in the crime, but police did seize the stolen fragrances from the car, Brown said.

Barrett is being held under no bond for a larceny charge from South Carolina, plus another $400,000 secured bond for the other pending charges, arrest records showed. He had a court appearance set for Monday morning.

He has multiple pending charges in North Carolina from the Charlotte area for crimes including felony larceny, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a stolen firearm and flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333 or MDPS at 828-437-1211.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.