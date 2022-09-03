Man in custody on child rape charge after a month being wanted

A man who has been wanted since the end of July for a statutory rape charge was arrested Friday.

Solomon Deprince Norwood, 39, was charged with felony statutory rape of a person 15 years old or younger, along with two misdemeanor failure to appear charges, according to an arrest report from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

With a medical mask across his face, Norwood stayed silent when a News Herald reporter asked him about his charges.

Additional information about the charge, the investigation and Norwood’s arrest was not available.

Norwood has previous convictions of felony breaking and entering along with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license revoked and resisting an officer, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He’s locked up under a $100,000 secured bond for the statutory rape charge, plus an additional $539 cash bond for the misdemeanor charges, jail records showed Saturday. He’s due in court Tuesday.