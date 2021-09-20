Man indicted for first-degree murder, habitual felon charges

He had been arrested the day before the killing for charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, but he was released on an unsecured bond, previous News Herald articles showed. The night before that, he had been held until sober at the sheriff’s office after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated person knocking on doors.

A warrant for Setzer’s arrest for larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm had been issued the day of the killing, but had not been served before it, the articles said.

His criminal history dates back to the late 1980s with a charge for driving while impaired.

In the 1990s, he was convicted of multiple crimes from misdemeanor resisting an officer to felony breaking and entering, and convictions continued through the 2000s and 2010s.

He still was on parole at the time of Moses’ killing for 2013 charges of habitual felon, breaking and entering, and larceny of a motor vehicle, records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website showed.

If convicted of the habitual felon charge, it would be Setzer’s fifth conviction of the charge, according to court records.

His next court date is set for Oct. 25, according to records on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.