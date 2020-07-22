Man indicted on murder charge in crossbow shooting

ICARD — A man has been indicted after a crossbow shooting in May led to a teen’s death in June.

Cameron Wayne Dellinger, 18, died June 14, according to an obituary published in the Hickory Daily Record.

His death came just more than a month after he was shot in the head with a crossbow May 13 at 2138 Hunterwood Drive, a home that has a Hickory address but is in Burke County, according to previous News Herald articles.

Siegfred Albert “Ziggy” Jackson, 28, of the Hunterwood Drive address, was identified as a suspect. Law enforcement officers spent several hours searching for him before finding him on the back porch of a home on Cape Hickory Road the afternoon of the shooting.

Jackson, who originally was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, was indicted July 7 for murder, according to an indictment filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

Jackson has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions of assault with a deadly weapon, speeding to elude arrest, assault on a female, larceny, drug offenses and driving while impaired, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Court officials told The News Herald that Jackson is being held without bond. His next court date is set for Sept. 14, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

