Man killed in crash identified

A man killed in a crash when the car he was driving crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that had pulled off on the side of the interstate Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Marcus Deal, 34, of Clemmons, was killed when the car he was driving went off the side of Interstate 40 and hit a tractor-trailer that was stationary on the side of the road, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer had pulled completely off I-40 about a mile west of Exit 103 in the westbound lane and had been there for only a couple of minutes before the crash happened around 12:30 p.m., Lane said. The truck driver was the person who called 911.

Lane estimated the car was going at least normal interstate speeds, around 65 mph, when it crashed. Deal was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The medical examiner on Thursday afternoon told Lane there was no evidence of impairment, and Lane said there was no evidence of cellphone usage before Deal ran off the road. He said it's unclear what caused Deal to run off the road.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate for much of Thursday afternoon while crews worked at the scene, with only one lane open.