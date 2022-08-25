Man lands 2 more sex charges

NEWTON — A Morganton man has been charged with two more counts of child sex crimes.

Calvin Clifford Acuff III, 36, of 4113 Pollard Ave., Morganton, was charged with a count each of dissemination of obscene material to someone younger than 13 and possessing obscenity with intent to disseminate, according to Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk.

The new charges come after Acuff was hit earlier this week and last week with charges of first-degree exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a minor, soliciting a child by computer, dissemination of obscene material to a minor younger than 13 and possessing obscenity with intent to disseminate, according to information previously gathered by The News Herald.

A 12-year-old child is the victim in all of the charges, Turk said.

Acuff was a correctional officer, working in food services, for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety from 2019 until he handed in his resignation last week, information from the department said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been involved in the investigation.

With the new charges, Acuff now is being held in Catawba County under a total $225,000 secured bond, Turk said.

The investigation is continuing.