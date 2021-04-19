Man lands drug trafficking, weapons charges

A man faces drug trafficking and weapons charges after he was found slumped over a steering wheel early Saturday morning.

Xavier Tyrone Horton, 32, of 459 Arlington Circle NW in Lenoir, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, four counts of possession by a felon, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance, driving while impaired, and resist, delay or obstruct a public officer, according to a release and arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Before Horton’s arrest, police had been dispatched to the 400 block of Center Street for a call of a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m., the release said. A 911 caller said a person was slumped over the steering wheel of a car.

When officers arrived, they found Horton slumped over the wheel with the engine running, the release said; he woke up shortly after officers arrived. Officers also saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle and smelled alcohol on Horton’s breath.

Officers also found a loaded pistol in his possession, the release said.

He started to resist arrest and refused to follow officers’ commands during the investigation, according to the release.