Man lands drug trafficking, weapons charges

A man faces drug trafficking and weapons charges after he was found slumped over a steering wheel early Saturday morning.
Xavier Tyrone Horton, 32, of 459 Arlington Circle NW in Lenoir, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, four counts of possession by a felon, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance, driving while impaired, and resist, delay or obstruct a public officer, according to a release and arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Before Horton’s arrest, police had been dispatched to the 400 block of Center Street for a call of a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m., the release said. A 911 caller said a person was slumped over the steering wheel of a car.
When officers arrived, they found Horton slumped over the wheel with the engine running, the release said; he woke up shortly after officers arrived. Officers also saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle and smelled alcohol on Horton’s breath.
Officers also found a loaded pistol in his possession, the release said.
He started to resist arrest and refused to follow officers’ commands during the investigation, according to the release.
In an arrest report, public safety Officer J. Belanger wrote that he saw Horton trying to pull his arms away from public safety Lt. Edwards while he was trying to get Horton's arms behind his back to handcuff him, the release said.
Horton did not comply with officers’ commands to stand up and sit inside a patrol car, and seemed to be “disassociated with reality, as if he was living out a fantasy he’d seen on TV or social media,” the arrest report said.
He repeated comments like “I know I’m black” and “calm down,” though Belanger wrote in the report that he had been speaking calmly to him from the start.
Horton would not follow any of the five verbal commands Belanger gave to sit in his patrol car, only complying once Belanger told him he would be Tased, the arrest report said.
Eventually, a probable cause search of the car was completed with the assistance of K-9 Jaros. Officers found 58 grams of methamphetamine, 71 grams of suspected MDMA, 10 grams of marijuana, a sawed-off shotgun and two other guns, the release said.
Horton, a felon, has previous convictions of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary and common law robbery, according to a records check on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
His secured bond for the new charges was set at $116,000; he was able to post that bond less than 12 hours after his arrest, the release said. He was scheduled for a court appearance Monday morning.