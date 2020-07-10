Man lands felony charge after road rage incident
Criminal Allegations

A man has been charged after authorities said he drove his vehicle into another person's vehicle several times on purpose in June.

Robert Torrence Spears, 24, of Banner Elk, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant. 

The charges came after police received a call June 12 about a possible road rage incident where someone drove their car into another person's car several times and possibly fired a gun on N.C. 181 near Avery County, Whisenant said. 

Further investigation revealed that Spears intentionally struck the victim's car with his own multiple times, Whisenant said. 

Spears only previous conviction was for misdemeanor larceny in 2013, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. 

Spears is being held at the Burke County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Robert Torrence Spears.JPG

Spears
