 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man lands meth trafficking charge after chase
0 Comments
top story

Man lands meth trafficking charge after chase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man landed drug trafficking charges after a chase in early December.

John Allen Merrell Jr., 36, of 3992 Hawkins Drive in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Dec. 10, according to a Thursday release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Merrell was charged after a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to stop a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck occupied by two people for a traffic violation on Antioch Road, the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The truck did not pull over and the trooper gave chase, the release said. The chase ended when the vehicle drove across an open field and into a wooded area on Green Haven Drive in Morganton, the release said.

Both subjects ran from the vehicle, but the trooper was able to take Merrell into custody.

Narcotics investigators responded to the scene and seized about 100 grams of methamphetamine from the car, the release said.

Merrell has previous convictions of felony breaking and entering, larceny over $1,000 and possession of stolen goods, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Merrell was placed in jail under a $25,000 secured bond with a court date set for Monday.

John Allen Merrell Jr..jpg

Merrell
0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert