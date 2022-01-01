Man lands meth trafficking charge after chase

A man landed drug trafficking charges after a chase in early December.

John Allen Merrell Jr., 36, of 3992 Hawkins Drive in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Dec. 10, according to a Thursday release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Merrell was charged after a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to stop a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck occupied by two people for a traffic violation on Antioch Road, the release said.

The truck did not pull over and the trooper gave chase, the release said. The chase ended when the vehicle drove across an open field and into a wooded area on Green Haven Drive in Morganton, the release said.

Both subjects ran from the vehicle, but the trooper was able to take Merrell into custody.

Narcotics investigators responded to the scene and seized about 100 grams of methamphetamine from the car, the release said.