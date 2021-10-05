Man lands trafficking charge after cops search Morganton motel room

A Florida man has been charged with drug trafficking after police searched his motel room Friday.

Dale Shamire Graham, 38, of Miami, was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Narcotics investigators from MDPS and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Room 426 of the Super 8 Motel at 2402 S. Sterling St. in Morganton on Friday, the MDPS release said.

MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown told The News Herald that investigators had been looking into drug activity at the location for months.

During the search of the room, officers seized 29.67 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash during the search, the sheriff’s office said.

Graham didn’t appear to have any previous criminal convictions in North Carolina, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Brown said Graham had previous charges in Florida that include felony vehicle theft, strong armed robbery, multiple counts of possession of cocaine, multiple counts of grand theft vehicle and felony sell, manufacture or deliver cannabis.

Graham was held at the Burke County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.