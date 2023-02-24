A chase that started in Morganton, wrapped around Lake James and ended in Glen Alpine with a set of flattened tires left a man with a collection of charges Thursday night.

Craig Herman Lytle, 48, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, along with misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, speeding more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit, driving during revocation, stop sign violation, driving left of center and failure to maintain lane control, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges against Lytle came after an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations, including failure to display a registration plate, the release said.

Lytle fled from the attempted stop, the release said, and led officers on a chase from Morganton, around Lake James then into Glen Alpine town limits.

An MDPS officer deployed stop sticks, deflating the vehicle’s tires and causing it to become inoperable on Lytle Drive just outside of Glen Alpine, the release said. Lytle was taken into custody by officers on scene.

Lytle was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and remained there in law enforcement custody Friday morning, the release said.

His vehicle was seized as part of North Carolina’s “Run and You’re Done” law.

This isn’t Lytle’s first run-in with the law, and he was actually being sought by probation and parole officers at the time of his arrest, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Lytle was just released from prison Oct. 31 and had been on parole since for a felony conviction of breaking and entering vehicles, NCDPS records showed. He was set to be released from parole at the end of July, but had absconded from NCDPS at some point in the last four months.