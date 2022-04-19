Man leads deputies on chase on stolen motorcycle

Burke County sheriff’s deputies were led on a high-speed chase by a motorcyclist Thursday that ended with a wreck in a field.

A Burke County narcotics deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle on Burkemont Road when the deputy saw that it didn’t have a license plate, a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcycle didn’t pull over for the deputy’s blue lights and sirens, instead continuing onto Charlie Crawley Road, Duckworth Circle and U.S. 64 while reaching speeds as high as 80 mph, the release said.

The chase continued onto Salem Road, with the motorcycle hitting a car stopped at the stop sign, the release said. The motorcycle didn’t stop after the crash, continuing on Salem Road before trying to cut through a field on Mountain Glen Circle where it wrecked.

Investigators determined the motorcycle had been stolen in December 2021, the release said.

Dakota Jordan Bradley, 21, of 1321 Mountain Meadows Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, speeding, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while license revoked after the chase.

Bradley complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a local hospital by EMS and later released, the release said.

Bradley didn’t appear to have any previous convictions in the state of North Carolina, a records check on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website shows.

His bond was set at $10,000 secured, the release said. His next court date is set for May 9.