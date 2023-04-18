A man ended up with several charges Saturday night after fleeing a vehicle checking station.

Dezmon Ke-von Witherspoon, 35, of Lincolnton, was charged with felony flee to elude in a motor vehicle, along with misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, speeding and possession of an open container in the passenger area, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

MDPS officers were conducting a checking station on Lenoir Road near Walter Johnson Middle School around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when Witherspoon drove through the checking station and failed to stop, the release said.

They said Witherspoon went on to flee from officers at a high rate of speed, and he was pursued for about 1.2 miles before surrendering near Sanford Drive, according to information from MDPS.

After he stopped, officers noticed the odor of alcohol and red, glassy eyes and Witherspoon indicated he had been drinking and driving, said MDPS Capt. Keith Bowman. Witherspoon blew a .18 after officers conducted an intoximeter test, Bowman said.

Witherspoon previously was convicted of felony serious injury by vehicle in 2015, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Witherspoon’s bond was set at $5,000 secured. His vehicle was seized under North Carolina’s Run and You’re Done law, the release said.

He’s due back in court May 8, according to judicial records.