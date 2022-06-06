Man leads police on 3 chases in 30 minutes

A man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on multiple chases Saturday.

Matthew Thomas Lincoln, 30, of Morganton, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and two counts of flee to elude arrest, along with misdemeanor hit and run, failing to heed lights and siren, resist, delay and obstruct, two counts of careless and reckless driving, two counts of damage to property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and eight other vehicle infractions, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after MDPS officers were dispatched to an assault and domestic disturbance call Saturday around 1 p.m. on VFW Road, the release said. Officers headed to the call learned the suspect had left the scene in a silver BMW after attempting to assault the victim with a pipe, the release said.

Officers saw the vehicle on VFW road and tried to stop it, but the vehicle fled and a chase ensued, the release said. Officers pursued the car onto VFW, Shuffler and Bost Roads but lost sight of it and discontinued the pursuit, it said.

Not long after, officers saw the vehicle again and tried to stop it, but the vehicle again drove away from officers. They gave chase down West Fleming Drive, onto Burkemont Avenue and out of city limits on U.S. 64.

The vehicle ended up hitting another car but left the scene of the crash, the release said. No injuries were reported from the crash.

When this chase reached Melvin Propst Road and U.S. 64, officers terminated the chase because they had identified the driver, the release said.

An off-duty deputy with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office spotted the car a short time later. MDPS and BCSO units were preparing to converge on the vehicle when it left, headed down Conley Road toward Jamestown Road, the release said.

Glen Alpine Police Department officers got behind the vehicle as it traveled down Conley Road, and MDPS units assisted with the takedown of the suspect with the use of tire deflation devices near Jamestown Road and Interstate 40, the release said.

Lincoln tried to get on I-40 headed the wrong way, but GAPD units used a forced vehicle stop maneuver to put an end to the chase, the release said. Lincoln’s vehicle was pushed off the road as a result, and he was taken into custody.

All three of the chases took place between 1:14 p.m. and 1:46 p.m. Saturday, said MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown. Lincoln reached speeds of more than 80 mph in the chases, he said.

Lincoln had his first court appearance Monday. He’s being held under a $51,000 secured bond and a domestic violence hold, according to the release.

MDPS had assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Glen Alpine Police Department, Burke County EMS, West End Fire and Rescue and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.