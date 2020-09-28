Man leads police to his home after alleged drug deal

A Friday afternoon chase led to drug charges against a Morganton man.
Tron Lamon Francis, 40, of 113 Perry St. in Morganton, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, speeding to elude arrest, failure to heed for light and siren, driving left of center, reckless driving and failure to stop for red light, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after MDPS patrol units tried to stop a silver Ford Fusion on Carolina Street after watching a hand-to-hand drug transaction from the driver of the vehicle around 1:57 p.m., the release said.
When police tried to stop the vehicle, it fled down Hogan Street toward East Fleming Drive and made a right toward South Sterling Street. The car then turned onto Bethel Road and continued onto Perry Street where it stopped at Francis' home, the release said.
Francis ran from the vehicle but was caught in the backyard of his house and taken into custody, the release said.
A bag Francis threw into the yard of his home was confiscated and contained digital scales and several bags of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin and some unknown tablets, the release said.
MDPS narcotics investigators responded to the scene to process evidence and handle the investigation, the release said. The vehicle was seized under North Carolina's Run and Done law.
Francis is a convicted felon with previous convictions of felony assault with a deadly weapon on government officers or employees, two charges related to speeding to elude arrest and possession with intent to sell schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He also has several misdemeanor convictions on his criminal record.
He was booked under a $105,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail for his new charges. His first court appearance was set for Monday.
