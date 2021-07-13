Man leads trooper on chase around store

A trooper was led on a brief but bumpy chase Monday evening south of Morganton.
The chase started when a trooper tried to pull over a red 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near Exit 106 on Interstate 40 for a fictitious tag around 6:50 p.m., said Sgt. J.D. Allen with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the truck took Exit 106 and pulled over at the gas station off the exit on Bethel Road.
But when the trooper got out of his patrol car to walk up to the driver, the truck took off, Allen said.
That started a chase Allen said probably only lasted around five minutes, but took a tumultuous route before ending in some brush in a field.
The driver headed down Bethel Road, then hung a left onto N.C. 18 South toward Mount Home Church Road. He drove around through a field around the Kountry Market at the corner of the highway, then turned down Mount Home Church Road, he said.
It ended when the driver headed down Laurelwood Road and ended up stopped in a field at the end of the road.
The driver, a middle-aged white man with a bald head who was wearing a white T-shirt, took off through the woods, Allen said.
The trooper lost sight of the man in the woods, and though officers from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in trying to find him, they didn’t find him, Allen said.
Sarah Shehan had stopped at the Kountry Market with some friends a few minutes before the chase wrapped around the store.
She said she was in the car with her son when he told her to look and she managed to catch video of the red pickup truck bouncing through the field next to store, a trooper not too far behind.
“In my mind, I was worried he was going to try to come through again and go back and circle back around the thing,” Shehan said. “I was worried he was going to be hitting our car, you know, my kids were in it. That was just my thought, was ‘oh God,’ then like, maybe somebody might start shooting, so I was kind of glad when it drove off and went the other way.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Morganton Highway Patrol office at 828-438-6291.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.