Man leaves Walmart wearing stolen items, eating stolen food

A Charlotte man will be paying a pretty high price for the munchies he got in a local store Sunday night.

Joshua David Bradshaw, 36, of Charlotte, was charged with felony breaking and entering a vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a financial transaction card, obtaining property by false pretense, possessing stolen goods and possession of methamphetamine, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Bradshaw also is facing misdemeanor charges of possessing stolen goods, fraud of a financial transaction card, larceny of property receiving or possessing stolen goods and concealment of merchandise in a mercantile establishment, the arrest report said.

The charges came after MDPS officers were dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifting call, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

They were told Bradshaw was leaving the store wearing a sweatshirt and carrying a backpack he had stolen from the store, and he also had been seen eating food while he was in the store that he didn’t pay for, Brown said.

Officers spoke with Bradshaw and discovered he had a wallet and credit card that weren’t his, Brown said.

Further investigation led officers to find the wallet had been stolen from a car in the Walmart parking lot, and the credit card had been used at several other stores in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center before Bradshaw went to Walmart, Brown said.

Officers also ended up finding methamphetamine in the backpack, Brown said.

Bradshaw has a previous felony conviction of conspiracy to deliver or sell a Schedule II controlled substance from Mecklenburg County in 2011, along with several driving while impaired charges from Burke County, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Records on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website show Bradshaw has pending charges for misdemeanor larceny and breaking and entering from Mecklenburg County.

Bradshaw’s bond for the Morganton charges was set at $10,000 secured, Brown said. He was due in court Monday.