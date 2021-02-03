Man nabbed at Dollar General for stolen vehicle, meth

HICKORY — Deputies arrested a man late last month at a Dollar General for possessing a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine.

Justin Ryan Day, 37, of 237 Sharon Ave. SW, Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Jan. 28, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Day came after deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General at 341 Burke St. in Hickory for a suspicious vehicle, the release said.

When deputies arrived at the store, they saw Day exit a vehicle that matched the description of the suspicious vehicle and enter the store. They determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of McDowell County and made contact with Day inside the store, the release said.

Day was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, the release said.

As deputies searched the vehicle, they found and seized methamphetamine, the release said.