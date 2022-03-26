Man nabbed with 5 pounds of meth, 1 pound of pot

CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man has been charged after investigators said they found him with more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine.

Gregory Travis Gowan, 51, of 2301 Lail Road in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant March 18 at 2950 Coldwater St. in Connelly Springs, the release said.

There, investigators seized more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Gowan’s only previous conviction is a 2016 charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

His bond was set at $100,000 secured and his next court date is set for April 11, the release said.