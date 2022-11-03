Man nabbed with nearly 3 pounds of meth

Investigators said a man landed drug charges last week after a traffic stop in the eastern end of Burke County.

Jeffrey Scott Ohmer, 33, of 2229 Putnam St., Morganton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge came after narcotics investigators stopped a Ford F-250 on Airport Rhodhiss Road at Old Drag Strip Street on Oct. 27, the release said.

A search of the Ford turned up a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, a pistol, digital scales and unused clear bags, according to the release. Sheriff Banks Hinceman told The News Herald investigators seized a total of 2 pounds and 15 ounces of methamphetamine.

This isn’t Ohmer’s first time getting charged with meth trafficking this year. He has a pending meth trafficking case in Caldwell County, along with a pair of pending felony probation violations, according to a records check on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

His probation started in July for a conviction in Caldwell County of possession of a firearm by a felon and trafficking in methamphetamine, according to records available on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He also has convictions of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, receiving a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen goods, receiving or possessing a firearm and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, along with a few misdemeanors, records on the NCDPS website showed.

Ohmer was issued a $250,000 secured bond, the release said. His next court date for the new charges is set for Nov. 17.