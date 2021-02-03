 Skip to main content
Man on most wanted found at home in Hickory
Man on most wanted found at home in Hickory

  Updated
HICKORY — A man on Burke County’s most wanted list was found late last month at a home in Hickory.

Gregory Lee Barus, 32, of 5186 Mountain View Blvd., Morganton, was arrested for two felony warrants for possession of stolen property on Jan. 28, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Barus after a tip came into the sheriff’s office that he was hiding at a home off Mourina Avenue in Hickory, the release said.

Detectives responded to the home and took Barus into custody without incident, the release said.

Barus is being investigated by the Burke County Sheriff’s Officer for other possible larceny cases including stolen motor vehicles and stolen property in Burke and surrounding counties, the release said.

His bond was set at $20,000 secured, the release said. He had a court date Jan. 29.

Barus
