Man on most wanted list nabbed after tip

VALDESE — A man who spent less than a week on Burke County’s Most Wanted list was arrested Monday after a tip came into police.

Steven Michael Day, 25, was served with warrants for felony probation violation for failure to appear, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came after the Sheriff's Office and state probation officers received the tip.

Sheriff's detectives and probation officers were able to arrest Day without incident at a home off Laurel Creek Street in Valdese, the release said.

He remains under investigation for other larcenies in Burke County and has pending charges in surrounding counties, the release said.

He has previous convictions for felony possession of stolen goods and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.

Day has court dates set for Jan. 1 and Feb. 22, the release said. He was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $29,000 secured bond.