Man on most wanted nabbed after tip

VALDESE — A man who spent less than a week on Burke County’s Most Wanted list was arrested Monday after a tip came into police.

Steven Michael Day, 25, was arrested Monday and served with warrants for felony probation violation for failure to appear, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came after BCSO and North Carolina Probation officers received a tip about Day.

Detectives with BCSO and NC Probation officers were able to arrest Day without incident on Monday at a home off Laurel Creek Street in Valdese, the release said.

Day remains under investigation for other larcenies in Burke County, and has pending charges in surrounding counties, the release said.

He has previous convictions of felony possessing stolen goods and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Day has court dates set for Jan. 1 and Feb. 22, the release said. He was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $29,000 secured bond.