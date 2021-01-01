Man on probation charged with trafficking meth

HICKORY — A man on probation in the eastern end of Burke County was charged after investigators found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine at his home last month.

Calvin Steven Parker, 40, of 3929 Berry Road in Hickory, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after NC Probation and Parole officers along with BCSO detectives searched Parker’s home on Dec. 18, the release said.

They found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom during the search, according to the release.

Parker was on probation for a 2019 conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. Some of his other convictions listed on the site include felony assault by strangulation and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Police arrested Parker and he was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond, the BCSO release said.