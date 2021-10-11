Man on probation faces meth charge

VALDESE — A man on probation received a drug charge after a search of his home last week.

Homer Lee Cook, 31, of 1520 U.S. 70 West in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Oct. 5, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge came after BCSO deputies and the N.C. Probation and Parole officers searched his home. They made contact with multiple people at the home, including Cook, and found methamphetamine in the area where Cook was found, the release said.

A records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website showed that Cook was on probation for two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one count from Watauga County and the other from Burke County. He also has previous convictions of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possessing stolen goods.

Cook previously made headlines two years ago when he was injured during an arrest. Surveillance footage from neighbors showed Cook being chased around a home by a deputy attempting to serve an outstanding warrant.