Man on probation for assault faces new charge after assault with a metal pipe

A Morganton man on probation for a felony assault conviction was hit with another charge Thursday night.

Tracy Lee Cash, 40, of Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The new charge against Cash came after MDPS officers were called to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Valdese to interview the victim of an assault that happened in city limits, the release said.

When they arrived, the victim, who had sustained several major injuries including a broken arm, told officers Cash had assaulted them with a metal pipe at a business located at 301 S. College St., the release said.

Officers swore to a warrant for Cash’s arrest and went to serve the warrant at his home. They spoke to him through a window, but Cash repeatedly ignored their commands and instead locked the doors and cover the windows of the home, the release said.

Officers made entry into the home and took Cash into custody without further incident, the release said.