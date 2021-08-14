 Skip to main content
Man on probation lands drug trafficking charges
Criminal Allegations

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man who was on probation is facing drug trafficking charges after a search of his home last week.

Jordan Yates Hamby.JPG

Hamby

Jordan Yates Hamby, 31, of 2275 Shady Grove Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Probation and parole officers along with BCSO narcotics investigators searched Hamby’s home Aug. 8, according to the BCSO release.

During the search, investigators seized 156 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, the release said. The drugs seized had a street value around $3,025, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

Hamby was on federal probation for possession of a firearm by a felon and on state probation for financial card theft, Whisenant said.

Hamby’s bond was set at $100,000 secured and he was due in court Friday, the release said.

