Man pleads guilty in woman's killing

“I hate when I have to talk about my grandmother’s life and you come into the picture,” Winebarger told Beard. “You had no reason to take her away from her family the way that you did.”

Teague’s murder sent her into a depression, one that she said caused her to lose friends.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everything around me reminded me of her,” she said. “Our family has drifted apart after her passing. She was the center of our family. People told me that they were sorry for my loss, but I felt unchanged. She was still gone.”

Now, she’s left to think about the milestones Teague will miss in her life, like the day she gets her driver’s license, or when she graduate’s high school and goes to college.

“I wish that she (could be) here to see me get married, and meet my future children that would’ve loved her because everyone did,” Winebarger said. “Her story impacted so many lives around me. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of her. Goodbyes hurt the most, and this story is not finished.”

Amber Winebarger, Teague’s oldest daughter, also addressed the court Monday.

“On June 17, 2018, it was like my world fell apart,” she said.