The hammer of justice came down swiftly for a Morganton man who was charged and pleaded guilty within 24 hours of wreaking havoc on the lobby at the Morganton Department of Public Safety's headquarters.

Justin Alexander Rudisill, 34, was charged with two counts of injury to property and one count of resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, according to an arrest report from MDPS.

Capt. Tim Corriveau was off the clock when he drove by MDPS headquarters on College Street around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday when he looked in his rear view mirror and saw Rudisill with his hands up, shirt off and shouting, he told The News Herald.

When he got his car turned around and headed back to headquarters, Corriveau saw Rudisill go to the old dry cleaner’s shop next door at the corner of College and Concord streets, pick up a rock and throw it at MDPS headquarters before going inside the lobby.

It was around shift change for MDPS patrol officers, and the oncoming shift came upstairs to deal with him pretty quickly – but not before Rudisill did about $5,000 in damage to the department’s lobby.

Chairs had been thrown around the lobby, a display case featuring antiques from the department’s past had been overturned and the TTY-enabled phone for the community to communicate with dispatch was destroyed, Corriveau said.

MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant said one of the antiques damaged was a first generation intoximeter. He said the item is irreplaceable.

Further review of surveillance video from headquarters showed Rudisill pick up a rock and throw it at the shift lieutenant’s vehicle, chipping one of the windows, Corriveau said.

The vehicle belonged to the same lieutenant who administered Narcan, an opioid-blocking medication, to Rudisill on Saturday during an overdose call, according to records from the department.

Officers got Rudisill under control quickly and took him to the Burke County Jail where he was held under a $5,000 secured bond and set to appear in court Thursday.

When he made that first court appearance – where defendants typically apply for court appointed counsel and hear a brief on their charges – Rudisill entered a guilty plea to all three of the charges.

District Court Judge Wes Barkley sentenced him to spend 45 days in jail for resisting a public officer, for which he received one day of credit for time served.

For the injury to property charges, he was sentenced to 120 days for each charge, but those sentences were suspended instead for two years of supervised probation. He’ll have to pay $5,000 in restitution to the department to pay for the damages, and is required to check in with probation upon his release from jail.

This comes about six months after Rudisill was accused of assaulting three MDPS officers and a CVS employee in downtown Morganton.

It was around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 when CVS employees called MDPS for a trespasser, according to a previous News Herald article.

It was reported that an employee approached Rudisill and was assaulted, but Rudisill left before officers arrived.

When officers found Rudisill a few minutes later at Burke Mission Station, he assaulted the officers working to take him into custody. He spit on them at least three times, according to the previous article, and warrants filed in the case indicated he punched one officer in the head during the arrest.

Charges from that case still are pending.