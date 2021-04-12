Man pleads guilty to 2016 double murders

Investigators found that Robinson and a male co-defendant, who was not identified in the release but is known to be Scott Devon Hemphill, robbed Austin and Murray and put them in the trunk of the vehicle before driving it to a deserted area and setting it on fire, according to the release.

They later attempted to burn items used in the robbery and murder that were found by investigators, the release said.

Hemphill is being held at the Burke County Jail under no bond in connection to the murders.

Also charged were Icey Chenell Gooden and Brandy Nicole Davis, who both are serving active prison sentences for their roles in the double murders.

Gooden pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-degree kidnapping, for which she was sentenced in July 2019 to between 25 and 32 years in prison. Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact of murder, for which she was sentenced in January 2020 to between eight to 11 years in prison.

Both Gooden and Davis provided post-conviction interviews which gave evidence to be used against their co-defendants, the release said.

Hemphill still is awaiting trial. While he’s been in jail, he has been charged with multiple counts of communicating threats and a count of simple assault, according to information from the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.