Man pleads guilty to charges from night of officer's stroke

When Morganton Public Safety Officer Joseph Jones started his shift on Oct. 17, 2019, it was a night like any other.

He was running support for a speed enforcement operation when then-Officer J. Beaver clocked a car driving 31 mph in a 20 mph zone, said Assistant District Attorney Howard Wellons during court proceedings Thursday.

Jones pulled over the car, driven by Richard Fitzgerald Carpenter, and the traffic stop took a turn for the worst from the onset, Wellons said.

He said Carpenter was hostile, struck Jones with his car door and started to reach under the passenger seat. Worried Carpenter was reaching for a gun or knife, Jones entered the car and a struggle ensued.

It took three officers 3-5 minutes to subdue Carpenter, who Wellons said continued to struggle once he was placed in handcuffs.

EMS was called to the scene for the defendant, but it ended up being Jones who was rushed to the hospital.

During the struggle with Carpenter, Jones was punched in the neck and hit his head on the cab of the vehicle, Wellons said. Jones had an artery in his neck rupture, causing a stroke.

“The blunt force trauma he suffered in this incident was the cause of that stroke, your honor,” Wellons said.

Jones was rushed by his supervisor, Lt. W. Lackey, to a local hospital, and later that night was transferred to a neurology center in Chapel Hill. He spent seven days there in intensive care and nearly died, Wellons said.

Once he was discharged from the neurology center, Jones spent seven months in intensive rehabilitation, and much of that time he spent wheelchair-bound, Wellons said. Doctors don’t believe Jones will ever regain feeling in his right arm or leg, and they’ve told him another stroke will kill him.

More than that, though, the stroke ended then-31-year-old Jones’ career in law enforcement.

For the last two and a half years, charges against Carpenter, who pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, along with a citation for speeding 31 mph in a 20 mph, have churned their way through the judicial system.

“It is nice to be able to have closure to a situation that changed my entire life,” Jones wrote in a statement read in court by Wellons. “I am beyond thankful for everyone, Lackey especially, who stood behind me day in and day out through therapy and recovery to get me to the point I am at today.”

Jones expressed his gratitude to God for allowing him to live.

“Although the repercussions and deficits I suffer daily are a struggle, I am thankful to God for allowing me to live to spite the odds that were given to me at Chapel Hill so that I can spend each and every day with my children and wife,” Jones wrote in the statement.

He also expressed his gratitude for the doctors who helped him every step of the way.

“I hope through all of this Mr. Carpenter learned a lesson and has learned to think before he reacts,” Jones wrote in the statement. “To all law enforcement, keep fighting the good fight. We’ve got you.”

Carpenter’s response

John Alexander, Carpenter’s attorney, addressed the court when arguments were being heard as to whether Carpenter should have been ordered to complete community service and pay court costs.

Alexander argued against community service, listing multiple disabilities he said his client suffers, including diabetes, sleep apnea and high blood pressure. He said he wasn’t sure Carpenter would be able to complete community service.

He also said his client had maintained his innocence when it came to doing harm to the officer. He said the body-worn and dash camera footage from the arrest “disappeared,” something he said happened by no fault of anyone in the courtroom.

“If we had that video, we would know exactly what happened and when it happened,” Alexander said.

MDPS Maj. Ryan Lander said the department followed its protocol when it comes to submitting body-worn and dash camera footage, and that it had supplied that evidence at least once to the district attorney’s office.

Jones and other sources told The News Herald the footage had been supplied twice.

“We were prepared for trial with or without the body cam (footage),” said District Attorney Scott Reilly in a text message to The News Herald. “We will deal internally with agencies regarding the submission of digital evidence.”

Alexander said Carpenter is remorseful Jones suffered the injuries he did, but did say he questioned whether prosecutors would have been able to prove the struggle caused the stroke at trial.

The details of Carpenter’s plea arrangement saw him sentenced to two years of supervised probation in lieu of 120 days in a misdemeanor confinement facility.

Despite Alexander’s arguments against community service, District Court Judge Mark Killian ordered Carpenter to complete 96 hours of community service and pay probation supervision costs. He did waive community service costs.

While Carpenter wouldn’t comment in court, he did tell WSOC-TV Reporter Dave Faherty as he left the courthouse that he didn’t think he needed Jones’ forgiveness because he didn’t think he caused Jones’ injuries. Carpenter wouldn’t comment further.

Jones, LEOs reaction

Regardless of whether Carpenter thought he needed Jones’ forgiveness, Jones said he had it.

“I’ve forgiven him because I know my God,” Jones told reporters. “He asked for forgiveness, so we have to give it.”

Lander said it was Lt. Lackey who noticed Jones exhibiting signs of stroke, which led him to drive Jones to the hospital that night in his patrol car with his lights and sirens activated.

“The actions that he took actually credited back to him as saving [Jones’] life,” Lander said.

Lackey said he and other officers working that night stayed focused on their priority and were able to separate their emotions from the decision-making process. Still, they worried, he said.

“I was worried, I was definitely worried,” Lackey said. “He’s a fighter.”

He helped Jones’ wife make it to Chapel Hill that night, and an officer stayed with Jones most of the time he was in Chapel Hill. When Jones came back from Chapel Hill, he said they helped make sure he made it to therapy appointments.

“It’s a family effort,” Lackey said.

That sentiment was echoed by Jones, who expressed his gratitude to the officers again after court Thursday.

“They’ve been like family the whole time,” Jones said. “Between fundraisers, helping me, helping my wife, coming and mowing the grass, it’s just a big family.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

