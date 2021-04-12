Man pleads guilty to double murder

A third defendant charged in the killings of two men in 2016 has pleaded guilty.

Brian Jerome Robinson, 37, of Connelly Springs, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon during Burke County Superior Court, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

Casey Viser, a Superior Court judge from Mecklenburg County, sentenced Robinson to 28 to 35 years in prison after he entered the plea.

The murders claimed the lives of Spencer Jermain Murray, 29, and Albert Alexander Austin, 35, in September 2016, the release said.

The remains of the two victims were found in the trunk of a burned car, the release said.

A burned vehicle that was registered to Murray was found Sept. 18, 2016, with the human remains. First responders confirmed there were human remains in the car. Investigators contacted family members, who told them the car was being used by Austin, Murray’s cousin, the release says.

Murray and Austin were confirmed as the victims by dental records, the release said. Autopsies showed that they died from smoke inhalation and elevated carbon monoxide saturation, which led to poisoning from inhaling the products of combustion.