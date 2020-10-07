Man pleads guilty to murdering his 3-month-old baby

A man pleaded guilty last month to the murder of his 3-month-old baby in February 2016.

Nicholas Brandon Clark, 25, will spend at least 26 years behind bars for his role in the death of his son, Marshall Clark, who died Feb. 2, 2016.

Marshall’s death came a couple of days after deputies responded Jan. 31 to a home in Connelly Springs for a report of an infant who was not breathing, according to previous News Herald articles.

Investigators spoke with first responders on scene who performed CPR on the boy and were told he had to be taken to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

They also discovered Marshall’s twin brother still was at the home with their father. Further investigation led to child abuse charges against Clark and the babies’ mother, Brittany Nicole Hefner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both babies were taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, where Marshall Clark died Feb. 2, 2016. His twin brother was placed in the custody of the Burke County Department of Social Services after being released from the hospital, the articles said.