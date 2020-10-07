Man pleads guilty to murdering his 3-month-old baby

A man pleaded guilty last month to the murder of his 3-month-old baby in February 2016.
Nicholas Brandon Clark, 25, will spend at least 26 years behind bars for his role in the death of his son, Marshall Clark, who died Feb. 2, 2016.
Marshall’s death came a couple of days after deputies responded Jan. 31 to a home in Connelly Springs for a report of an infant who was not breathing, according to previous News Herald articles.
Investigators spoke with first responders on scene who performed CPR on the boy and were told he had to be taken to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
They also discovered Marshall’s twin brother still was at the home with their father. Further investigation led to child abuse charges against Clark and the babies’ mother, Brittany Nicole Hefner.
Support Local Journalism
Both babies were taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, where Marshall Clark died Feb. 2, 2016. His twin brother was placed in the custody of the Burke County Department of Social Services after being released from the hospital, the articles said.
Clark pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Sept. 18 in Burke County Superior Court, court officials told The News Herald on Wednesday. The felony child abuse charge was dropped as part of the plea arrangement.
Laura Brewer, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Attorney General’s Office, told The News Herald that Marshall Clark was killed by an assault by Nicholas, who admitted to shaking him.
The office prosecuted the case because current District Attorney Scott Reilly represented Clark before he was elected to office.
He could spend anywhere from 26 years to 32 years, 3 months in prison for the conviction, depending on his behavior. He received an aggravated sentence, Brewer said.
Hefner pleaded guilty Nov. 3, 2016, to attempted intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She originally was charged with intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury, according to previous News Herald articles.
She is serving a six- to eight-year sentence at Anson Correctional Institute. She has had several infractions since she has been in prison custody, including fighting, weapon possession, theft of property, bartering, trading or loaning money, profane language, disobeying orders, sexual act and misuse or unauthorized use of phone or mail, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's website.
Hefner is expected to be released Jan. 30, 2022, according to the website.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.