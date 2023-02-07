A man originally charged with murder in a 2018 shooting took a plea deal this week in Burke County Superior Court.

David Andrew Barnes, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Feb. 1, to voluntary manslaughter in the August 2018 shooting death of 49-year-old Roger Dewayne Hoglan, said Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker.

Walker said the incident all began when Barnes and Hoglan got into an argument at a home on Costner Road in eastern Burke County on Aug. 15.

Hoglan reportedly got in his car while Barnes was standing near the back of it, Walker said. A witness and Barnes said the victim got into the car and started to back up. Barnes argued that was an attempt to run him over, and ended up running over Barnes’ foot, Walker said.

As Barnes was moving out of the way, he pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the car, Walker said. That shot ended up killing Hoglan. Barnes received hospital care for his injured foot after the incident.

Barnes has no other previous convictions in North Carolina, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He’ll end up facing a mandatory prison sentence and as a felon, won’t be able to own any firearms, Walker said. Barnes is set to appear before a judge for his sentencing on March 27.