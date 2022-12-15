Man ran drugs in Burke, surrounding counties from inside Georgia prison

STATESVILLE — A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina.

Alfonso Roman Brito, 43, was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The charges came after the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drug-trafficking organization operating in Burke and Catawba counties and the surrounding areas in 2019, the release said.

Evidence presented during the trial proved Brito, who Georgia state records showed was serving a 30-year prison sentence for a 2017 incest conviction, was coordinating shipments of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from the Atlanta area into western North Carolina, the release said.

From 2019 to the fall of 2021, Brito orchestrated the delivery of more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine from Georgia to North Carolina, the release said.

“It’s all about working collaboratively with other agencies to get to the end goal,” Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman said. “The end goal in that is locking up these drug dealers and traffickers.”

Brito has not been sentenced on the federal convictions yet, but the convictions carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000 fine, the release said. He still has more than 20 years to go on his incest conviction from the state of Georgia.

U.S. Attorney Dena J. King commended the efforts of the DEA; Homeland Security Investigations; the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation; the Burke County, Catawba County and Caldwell County sheriff’s offices; the Newton and Hickory police departments; and the Georgia Department of Corrections for their assistance in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hess prosecuted the case.