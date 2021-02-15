Man receives felony drug charges 2 times in 10 days

A man was charged with felony drug counts Sunday for the second time in 10 days.

Robert Allen May, 30, of Morganton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, resist, delay, obstruct a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, says a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after Officer J. McCarty, who was patrolling city parks, saw a suspicious vehicle near the Greenway after hours, the release said. The smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

May was identified as the driver, and was instructed to step out of the vehicle. He refused to do so and tried to roll up his window, the release said. He was taken into custody shortly after officers were able to gain access to the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up 15.5 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of marijuana, a scale and plastic baggies, the release said.

When May was transported to the Burke County Jail, jail staff found three baggies of cocaine hidden on his body, it said.

