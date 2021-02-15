Man receives felony drug charges 2 times in 10 days

A man was charged with felony drug counts Sunday for the second time in 10 days.
Robert Allen May, 30, of Morganton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, resist, delay, obstruct a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, says a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after Officer J. McCarty, who was patrolling city parks, saw a suspicious vehicle near the Greenway after hours, the release said. The smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.
May was identified as the driver, and was instructed to step out of the vehicle. He refused to do so and tried to roll up his window, the release said. He was taken into custody shortly after officers were able to gain access to the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle turned up 15.5 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of marijuana, a scale and plastic baggies, the release said.
When May was transported to the Burke County Jail, jail staff found three baggies of cocaine hidden on his body, it said.
May had been arrested Feb. 4 after he was pulled over near Old N.C. 18 and Enola Road for several moving violations and a registration plate violation, a previous Department of Public Safety release said.
At the traffic stop, officers seized 50 grams of marijuana, 34 grams of marijuana wax, 15 grams of cocaine packaged into 18 baggies, a digital scale and measuring units with drug residue, the previous release said.
May was charged then with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, driving while impaired, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane control.
On those charges, he was issued a $10,000 secured bond.
Katelyn Jump, 32, was present during the Feb. 4 arrest and Sunday’s arrest. She was charged Sunday with possession of drug paraphernalia, the recent Department of Public Safety release said.
May is a felon, with his a previous conviction for possession of stolen goods from an offense in Harnett County in 2009, according to a public records search on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
He received a $35,000 secured bond on the Sunday charges, and had a court appearance set for Monday, the release said. May appeared to have made bond by early Monday afternoon based on a search of the Burke County Jail inmates list.