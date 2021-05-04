Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ

Deaton said he’s a spiritual person, and he’s not worried about where he’ll end up when he dies. But he wasn’t sure the same could be said for DJ’s shooter.

“I hope this guy hurts so bad that I hope it tears a piece of his heart out,” Deaton said. “I know my Lord, if you do something bad, something like that, senseless, for no reason, you’re going to pay for it in this life or the next.”

With DJ gone, Deaton is left with photographs and memories of the tug-of-war champion.

“I taught him, ‘don’t you ever let go,’” Deaton said. “10 minutes and 15 seconds we played tug-of-war and he didn’t let go … I taught [DJ] not to give up, never to let go, and at 2:26 when he shot him, he didn’t succumb until 3:07.”

DJ’s death still hasn’t completely sunk-in for Deaton.

“I’m fighting battles every day, but right now, I’m just going to let him go,” Deaton said. “All day long I’ve been going ‘come on, DJ, let’s go, or let’s go swimming, play tug-of-war or baseball.’ He’s the grand champion of so many games. That’s how he was, he just wanted to play.”

Deaton would like to work with more animals in the future.