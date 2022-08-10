Man’s bond dropped more than $200K on drug charges

A man who was picked up a second time in two weeks on felony drug charges had his bond dropped more than $200,000 at his first court appearance.

Shawn Dupree Corpening, 42, of 2940 Collett Ave., Morganton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and weapon possession by a felon, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after an officer, who knew Corpening had a warrant for his arrest, pulled him over Sunday night near Kathy Road, said MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown.

When Corpening stepped out of the car, he dropped a plastic baggie and some cash, Brown said. The baggie ended up having 8 grams of cocaine, 70 dosage units of ecstasy and 74 grams of marijuana, he said. Officers also found a gun in the vehicle.

This was Corpening’s second arrest in a little more than a week.

He was arrested July 28 after police said he led them on a chase down Interstate 40, according to information previously obtained by The News Herald.

The chase saw officers travelling from Exit 105 to Exit 112 on Interstate 40 eastbound, then back to Exit 107 on I-40 westbound where officers deployed stop sticks to stop Corpening’s vehicle, the newspaper previously reported.

Officers ended up seizing 1.5 grams of powder cocaine, 9.4 grams of crack cocaine, 1.25 dosage units of MDMA, oxycodone and a small amount of marijuana, and Corpening was charged with multiple felony drug charges, the newspaper previously reported.

Corpening is a habitual felon with previous convictions of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a place for a controlled substance and several others, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Corpening initially was booked under a $275,000 secured bond for his new charges, but court documents show that bond was dropped to a total of $25,000 Monday. He has since bonded out of jail, jail records showed.

He’s due in court again Sept. 15, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

MDPS was assisted by the Burke County Sheriff's Office and BCSO's Narcotics Unit.