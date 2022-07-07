Man’s drone shot out of the sky with buckshot

It was about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when Dan Brand’s drone met an unfortunate end.

The last video taken on the drone shows the camera, which was pointed toward the last rays of sun setting on the Table Rock skyline, shake, and as Brand turned it toward what he believed were gunshots, the video cuts off.

“I was operating the drone and I was actually looking at the iPad so I didn’t see what happened, physically, to the aircraft, but I had a couple of witnesses tell me they saw it suddenly start spiraling down and falling to the ground,” Brand said. “At first they thought I must’ve been doing some really cool maneuver or something. I was not. I was looking at the iPad giving me multiple critical malfunction errors.”

He was outside with several family members when it happened, and said he was certain the drone was visible because it’s equipped with LED lights that are visible from three miles away, per Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

“I was a very easy target, honestly,” Brand said. “As brightly lit as I was, and that I was hovering so steadily in one location.”

While North Carolina does have a law that prevents drone operators from using drones to conduct surveillance of other people and their property without their consent, Brand said the drone never left his father-in-law’s property on Propst Road.

Beyond that, the only thing clearly visible in the video clip that documented the moments before the drone was taken out of commission were Brand’s family members gathered on the back patio and the barely illuminated skyline.

A Burke County sheriff’s deputy came out to the house and investigated the incident Sunday night, but no charges had been issued by Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest records on the Burke County Police to Citizen website. An incident report available on the website estimated the total amount of damages done to be about $3,000.

But it’s not just a property damage charge the perpetrator could be facing.

Elizabeth Isham Cory, a spokesperson for the FAA, said a person who shoots at any aircraft, including unmanned aircraft like a drone, could face a civil fine from the administration, and criminal charges from federal, state or local law enforcement.

She pointed The News Herald toward the federal law for damaging aircraft, which said an individual found guilty of such act could face up to 20 years in prison and/or fined.

Brand, who has had a pilot’s license since he was 16 and served in the Air Force for eight years, said he felt violated that someone would do that to his property.

“The shooter brazened this, this kind of illegal act to shoot down an aircraft that wasn’t even over (their) property,” Brand said. “The most important thing to me was just that nobody had gotten hurt. This is a pretty heavy drone that could’ve definitely hurt people. I was obviously really glad with my wife, my baby niece and so many relatives out here, so many things could’ve gone wrong and on that respect, I’m very grateful that this only resulted in destruction of the drone.”

Brand said he’s filed a report with the FAA in addition to the report he filed with the sheriff’s office.