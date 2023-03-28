A man will spend the next few years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2018 shooting death.

David Andrew Barnes, 37, was sentenced Monday to spend between three years, two months and four years, 10 months in prison after he pleaded guilty last month in the August 2018 shooting death of 49-year-old Roger Dewayne Hoglan, court officials told The News Herald.

Previous News Herald articles said the shooting happened after Barnes and Hoglan got into an argument at a home on Costner Road in eastern Burke County on Aug. 15, 2018.

Hoglan reportedly got in his car while Barnes was standing near the back of it, with both a witness and Barnes saying Hoglan started to back the car up. Barnes argued Hoglan was trying to run him over, and Hoglan ended up running over Barnes’ foot, a previous News Herald article said.

When Barnes was moving away, he pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the car – the shot that ended up killing Hoglan, the previous article said.

Barnes has no other previous convictions in North Carolina, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He got credit for 210 days – about seven months – he already spent behind bars while the case was pending, so he could be out of prison in two and a half years.