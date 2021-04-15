 Skip to main content
Man shoots grandson trying to break into his house
  • Updated
041821-mnh-news-lvpdshooting-p1

A helicopter landed at Hildebran Elementary School Thursday morning after a man was shot in Long View. 

 Courtesy of Valarie Davis

LONG VIEW — A Long View man shot his grandson when he tried to break into his house early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home on 38th Street NW around 8 a.m. Thursday for a home invasion and shooting, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.

The victim advised police that a person wearing a mask kicked in the front door of the residence, demanded money and physically assaulted the victim, the release said. The victim didn’t recognize the man committing the offense and ended up shooting him multiple times.

The offender, Jessie Dwayne Gibson, 34, was found at a nearby hotel with life-threatening injuries, the release said. Gibson is the victim’s grandson.

Gibson eventually was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He was listed in critical condition there Thursday afternoon, said Major C.A. Morris with the Long View Police Department.

The shooting still is under investigation, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

