Man shoots, kills home invader, deputies say

  • Updated
VALDESE — Investigators said a man shot and killed a home intruder early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to 2902 Flat Gap Road, Valdese, for a report of shots fired around 3 a.m., according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Howard Gene Cook, 37, dead at the scene, the release said.

Further investigation found Cook had broken into the home and got ahold of a gun there, the release said.

Cook pointed the gun at the homeowner, who also was armed, and the homeowner fired his weapon and hit Cook, the release said.

Detectives with BCSO’s criminal investigations division will finish the investigation and submit their findings to the district attorney’s office, who will decide whether there should be any charges.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

