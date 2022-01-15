 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot, killed by deputies in Caldwell County, another found dead on the property
Man shot, killed by deputies in Caldwell County, another found dead on the property

  • Updated
GRANITE FALLS – Caldwell County deputies shot and killed a man they say held two women hostage and killed another man before they arrived on scene Friday night.

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an unknown trouble call at 4376 Terrapin Ridge Lane in Granite Falls at 8:11 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

When they arrived on scene, they encountered a man with a gun and a knife who was holding two women hostage at the location, the release said. The man did not obey verbal commands from the deputies, eventually leading to an officer-involved shooting that left the man dead, according to the release.

The man shot by deputies was identified as 56-year-old Troy Lee Carter, the release said.

Deputies searched the property and found another man, 48-year-old Timothy Lewis Davis, dead from gunshot wounds and stab wounds, the release said. Further investigation found that Carter attacked Davis, who lived at the address and was his brother-in-law, before deputies arrived at the scene.

Carter had three warrants for his arrest at the time of the shooting, which included charges of domestic criminal trespassing, injury to real property and second-degree arson. All of the warrants were related to previous incidents at the Terrapin Ridge Lane address.

The investigation has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, along with body camera footage from the deputies involved. The deputies involved are on paid administrative leave pending review by the district attorney’s office.

