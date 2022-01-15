Man shot, killed by deputies in Caldwell County, another found dead on the property

GRANITE FALLS – Caldwell County deputies shot and killed a man they say held two women hostage and killed another man before they arrived on scene Friday night.

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an unknown trouble call at 4376 Terrapin Ridge Lane in Granite Falls at 8:11 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

When they arrived on scene, they encountered a man with a gun and a knife who was holding two women hostage at the location, the release said. The man did not obey verbal commands from the deputies, eventually leading to an officer-involved shooting that left the man dead, according to the release.

The man shot by deputies was identified as 56-year-old Troy Lee Carter, the release said.

Deputies searched the property and found another man, 48-year-old Timothy Lewis Davis, dead from gunshot wounds and stab wounds, the release said. Further investigation found that Carter attacked Davis, who lived at the address and was his brother-in-law, before deputies arrived at the scene.